AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert goes viral with fan moment and Tara Sutaria cameo Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

AP Dhillon lit up Mumbai on his One of One India Tour 2025, but the real buzz started when he invited a female fan on stage—an interaction that quickly made the rounds online.

The tour has already made stops in Ahmedabad, Pune, Ludhiana, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.