AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert goes viral with fan moment and Tara Sutaria cameo
Entertainment
AP Dhillon lit up Mumbai on his One of One India Tour 2025, but the real buzz started when he invited a female fan on stage—an interaction that quickly made the rounds online.
The tour has already made stops in Ahmedabad, Pune, Ludhiana, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.
Tara Sutaria joins the party
Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria surprised everyone by joining Dhillon for a duet of "Thodi Si Daaru."
Their friendly hug and cheek kiss had the crowd cheering.
Next stop for the tour: Jaipur on December 28!