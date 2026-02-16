'Drishyam 3' release date announced with new poster
Drishyam 3, the next chapter in the hit Malayalam thriller series, is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 2, 2026.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, this film picks up four-and-a-half years after Drishyam 2 and promises more emotional storytelling over edge-of-your-seat suspense.
The cast also includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, and Siddique.
Where to watch 'Drishyam 3'
Catch Drishyam 3 on the big screen—distributors have confirmed a minimum four-week exclusive theatrical run before any OTT/digital release, though the streaming platform has not yet been officially announced.
What's new in 'Drishyam 3'
Director Jeethu Joseph shared that Drishyam 3 will focus less on twists and more on character growth and emotions.
The new poster hints at old secrets resurfacing with the tagline: "The Past Never Stays Silent."