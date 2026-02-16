'Drishyam 3' release date announced with new poster Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Drishyam 3, the next chapter in the hit Malayalam thriller series, is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 2, 2026.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, this film picks up four-and-a-half years after Drishyam 2 and promises more emotional storytelling over edge-of-your-seat suspense.

The cast also includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, and Siddique.