'Drishyam 3' release date: Mohanlal's film arrives before Hindi remake
Drishyam 3, the next chapter in the Malayalam crime thriller series starring Mohanlal, arrives in theaters on April 2, 2026—six months before its Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn drops on October 2.
The Malayalam film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and promises to keep fans guessing.
Cast and crew of the film
Mohanlal is back as Georgekutty, joined by Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique.
Filming kicked off in September 2025 near Kochi and wrapped up in December 2025.
Competing films and fan screenings
Drishyam 3 releases during a packed April: it shares its date with Devgn's birthday and faces competition from Adivi Sesh's Dacoit (April 10) and Ram Charan's Peddi (April 30).
No early fan screenings are planned this time around.
What's up with the Hindi version?
The Hindi Drishyam 3 stars Devgn alongside Shriya Saran. Its October release lines up with a key plot twist.
Jeethu Joseph has shared his original script with the Hindi team, who will adapt it and make the necessary cultural changes, while Panorama Studios is behind the Hindi remake after acquiring rights from Aashirvad Cinemas.