'Drishyam 3' release date: Mohanlal's film arrives before Hindi remake

Drishyam 3, the next chapter in the Malayalam crime thriller series starring Mohanlal, arrives in theaters on April 2, 2026—six months before its Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn drops on October 2. The Malayalam film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and promises to keep fans guessing.

Cast and crew of the film Mohanlal is back as Georgekutty, joined by Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique.

Filming kicked off in September 2025 near Kochi and wrapped up in December 2025.

Competing films and fan screenings Drishyam 3 releases during a packed April: it shares its date with Devgn's birthday and faces competition from Adivi Sesh's Dacoit (April 10) and Ram Charan's Peddi (April 30).

No early fan screenings are planned this time around.