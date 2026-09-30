'Drishyam 3' salaries: Devgn ₹18-22cr Tabu ₹2.5-3.5cr Saran ₹1cr
Entertainment
Drishyam 3 is on its way, and salary details for the main cast are out.
Ajay Devgn is reported to be paid ₹18-22 crore, noticeably less than his ₹30 crore for Drishyam 2.
Tabu follows with ₹2.5-3.5 crore, while Shriya Saran returns as Nandini for ₹1 crore.
Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor earn between ₹50 lakh and ₹80 lakh, and ₹40 lakh and ₹70 lakh each, and Jaideep Ahlawat joins in an important role (his fee hasn't been revealed).
'Drishyam 3' closes series October 2
This third film wraps up the Drishyam story with a fresh script, so it won't just copy the Malayalam versions.
It's set to release on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), promising fans something original to close out the series.