'Drishyam 3' salaries: Devgn ₹18-22cr Tabu ₹2.5-3.5cr Saran ₹1cr

Drishyam 3 is on its way, and salary details for the main cast are out.

Ajay Devgn is reported to be paid ₹18-22 crore, noticeably less than his ₹30 crore for Drishyam 2.

Tabu follows with ₹2.5-3.5 crore, while Shriya Saran returns as Nandini for ₹1 crore.

Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor earn between ₹50 lakh and ₹80 lakh, and ₹40 lakh and ₹70 lakh each, and Jaideep Ahlawat joins in an important role (his fee hasn't been revealed).