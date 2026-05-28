'Drishyam 3' starring Mohanlal earns ₹6.65cr in India day 7

'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹183cr worldwide

The suspense thriller added another ₹5 crore overseas on Day seven, pushing its worldwide gross past ₹183 crore.

Released in four languages, the Malayalam version stands out with a strong 45% occupancy across over 2,700 shows.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film dives deep into Georgekutty's psychological struggles as he faces his family's complicated past (fans are loving the intense storyline and steady box office run).