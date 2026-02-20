'Drishyam 3' teaser out: Mohanlal's past actions haunt him
Entertainment
"Drishyam 3" is coming in hot, with Mohanlal returning as Georgekutty. This time, he's up against new threats as he tries to keep his family's secrets safe.
The film leans into its tagline, "Past never stays silent," promising more suspense as old actions come back to haunt him.
When and where to watch 'Drishyam 3'
Mark your calendars for April 2, 2026—"Drishyam 3" lands in theaters then.
Shot in Thodupuzha and other nearby areas in Kerala, the movie already has four daily show slots booked and could add more if demand spikes.
The first-day-first-show details are still under wraps, but anticipation is high thanks to the franchise's strong legacy and Mohanlal's much-loved performance.