'Drishyam 3' teaser out: Mohanlal's past actions haunt him

When and where to watch 'Drishyam 3'

Mark your calendars for April 2, 2026—"Drishyam 3" lands in theaters then.

Shot in Thodupuzha and other nearby areas in Kerala, the movie already has four daily show slots booked and could add more if demand spikes.

The first-day-first-show details are still under wraps, but anticipation is high thanks to the franchise's strong legacy and Mohanlal's much-loved performance.