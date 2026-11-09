Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' still minting money; nears ₹600cr globally

Devgn's Drishyam 3 has raked in ₹379.39cr in India net earnings. Its domestic gross stands at ₹454.32cr, while overseas markets have contributed ₹133.2cr, accounting for 22.7% of the film's worldwide business.

The film's performance has been particularly strong in the domestic market and continues to attract attention with its cumulative box office performance despite entering the later stages of its theatrical run.