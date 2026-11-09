Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' still minting money; nears ₹600cr globally
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has reportedly crossed the ₹587.52cr mark in worldwide earnings after 37 days in theaters. The film's collection is more than double that of Mohanlal's Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, which grossed ₹239.83cr, per Sacnilk. Both films have been declared blockbusters despite a significant drop in daily collections during their theatrical runs.
Box office performance
Breaking down 'Drishyam 3's collection in India and overseas markets
Devgn's Drishyam 3 has raked in ₹379.39cr in India net earnings. Its domestic gross stands at ₹454.32cr, while overseas markets have contributed ₹133.2cr, accounting for 22.7% of the film's worldwide business.
The film's performance has been particularly strong in the domestic market and continues to attract attention with its cumulative box office performance despite entering the later stages of its theatrical run.
Theatrical run
Day 37 collection: A look at the film in numbers
On its 37th day, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected ₹9L at the Indian box office, marking an 80% increase from the previous day's earnings. The film has been screened in 2,82,110 shows so far.
Although daily revenue remains significantly lower than opening-week figures, the latest increase indicates that the movie continues to draw audiences.
Weekly earnings
Weekly breakdown of 'Drishyam 3's India net earnings
The film opened with an impressive ₹245.5cr in India net collections during its first week. The second week added ₹87.5cr, followed by ₹28.85cr in the third week.
Collections then declined, with the fourth and fifth weeks contributing ₹11.15cr and ₹6.25cr, respectively.
During the sixth week, covering the latest two days of tracking, it collected ₹14L in India net earnings with a corresponding gross collection of ₹16L.
Comparison
How did Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' perform on Day 37?
Meanwhile, Mohanlal's Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, released earlier, recorded an estimated India net collection of ₹5L on Day 37. Its domestic gross earnings for the day also stood at the same amount.
The film registered 43 shows with an occupancy rate of around 26.9%.
The Malayalam installment had raked in ₹97.45cr in India net collections during the tracking period, and its worldwide gross eventually reached ₹239.83cr, earning it a blockbuster verdict.
Film synopsis
Meanwhile, here's what happens in 'Drishyam 3'
The Hindi thriller, directed by Abhishek Pathak, sees Vijay Salgaonkar in another high-stakes battle of revenge, suspicion, and a fresh investigation.
Years after managing to evade the law, Vijay is once again in trouble as Meera Deshmukh returns with revenge on her mind.
The arrival of a powerful Crime Branch officer further complicates matters as he begins testing Vijay's alibis and psychological defenses.
Mohanlal's version was helmed by Jeethu Joseph and had a different storyline focusing on Georgekutty.