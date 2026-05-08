'Drishyam 3' trailer due May 9 and opens May 21
Entertainment
The trailer for Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, arrives May 9, with the film hitting theaters worldwide on May 21.
A fresh poster and Mohanlal's Instagram update (Catch the official trailer of #Drishyam3 on 09/05/2026. Stay tuned. In Cinemas Worldwide from May 21, 2026.) have fans buzzing for this next chapter in the hit thriller series.
Teaser shows George Kutty fearing threats
This time, the teaser dives into George Kutty's growing anxiety, showing him praying in church and admitting his fear about threats to his family.
Unlike before, he seems shaken by past choices and the danger ahead.
The story continues its legacy of suspenseful twists as Kutty tries to protect those he loves.