'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph prefers 'Memories' over his own blockbuster Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph just shared that his top pick among his own films isn't the blockbuster Drishyam, but actually Memories.

In a recent chat with 360 Radio, he was asked to choose between Drishyam, Neru, and Detective—he went with the 2013 Prithviraj Sukumaran-led Memories, catching some fans off guard.

Joseph is currently gearing up for his next film, Mirage.