'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph prefers 'Memories' over his own blockbuster
Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph just shared that his top pick among his own films isn't the blockbuster Drishyam, but actually Memories.
In a recent chat with 360 Radio, he was asked to choose between Drishyam, Neru, and Detective—he went with the 2013 Prithviraj Sukumaran-led Memories, catching some fans off guard.
Joseph is currently gearing up for his next film, Mirage.
Where to watch the films
Both Memories (released August 2013) and Drishyam (December 2013) are streaming now on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.
If you're curious: Memories follows a troubled cop tracking down a serial killer, while Drishyam is all about a father's fight to protect his family.
Both movies have been noted for their suspenseful storytelling.