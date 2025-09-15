Bobby Deol blames 'wrong choices' for career setbacks
What's the story
Bobby Deol, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Animal, is now gearing up for several upcoming projects. These include The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, co-starring Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) recently, he discussed his career and admitted to making some wrong choices that affected his journey.
Career reflection
Deol opened up about his journey
Deol told Screen, "Today, I have become more brave and fearless. I have moved away from what my image used to be." He added, "In between when I did not have any work, I took acting classes. I asked myself: why did my career have a good start? That's because people saw something in me. However, because of my wrong choices, my career suffered."
Industry insights
On breaking free from typecasting
Deol further said, "I worked on regaining faith in myself as well as being disciplined. If you are disciplined, you can put more effort into your work without feeling the pressure." He also spoke about the difficulty of breaking free from typecasting in the industry. "OTT gave me that chance to come out of it," he added.
Role diversity
On exploring different characters
Deol also spoke about how he has been able to explore different characters through OTT platforms. "Playing an antagonist character and getting appreciation is something I had not imagined." "However, every antagonist has to be different...be it my character in Aashram or Animal," he said.
Future endeavors
Deol's journey in Bollywood
Deol made his acting debut in 1995 with Barsaat. He has since appeared in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, among several others. His next release is The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix on September 18. The show is directed and created by Aryan Khan.