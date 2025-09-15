Bobby Deol blames 'wrong choices' for career setbacks 

Bobby Deol , who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Animal , is now gearing up for several upcoming projects. These include The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Anurag Kashyap 's Bandar, co-starring Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) recently, he discussed his career and admitted to making some wrong choices that affected his journey.

Career reflection Deol opened up about his journey Deol told Screen, "Today, I have become more brave and fearless. I have moved away from what my image used to be." He added, "In between when I did not have any work, I took acting classes. I asked myself: why did my career have a good start? That's because people saw something in me. However, because of my wrong choices, my career suffered."

Industry insights On breaking free from typecasting Deol further said, "I worked on regaining faith in myself as well as being disciplined. If you are disciplined, you can put more effort into your work without feeling the pressure." He also spoke about the difficulty of breaking free from typecasting in the industry. "OTT gave me that chance to come out of it," he added.

Role diversity On exploring different characters Deol also spoke about how he has been able to explore different characters through OTT platforms. "Playing an antagonist character and getting appreciation is something I had not imagined." "However, every antagonist has to be different...be it my character in Aashram or Animal," he said.