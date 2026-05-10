'Drishyam 3' releases on May 21

'Drishyam' franchise to continue? Mohanlal reveals plans

By Isha Sharma 01:48 pm May 10, 202601:48 pm

What's the story

The anticipation for Drishyam 3 has intensified after lead actor Mohanlal hinted at the possibility of a fourth installment in the popular thriller franchise. Speaking at a recent promotional event, he said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also." "This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel like four or five."