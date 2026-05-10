'Drishyam' franchise to continue? Mohanlal reveals plans
What's the story
The anticipation for Drishyam 3 has intensified after lead actor Mohanlal hinted at the possibility of a fourth installment in the popular thriller franchise. Speaking at a recent promotional event, he said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also." "This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel like four or five."
Trailer insights
Trailer shows lingering doubts and emotional burden
The recently released trailer for Drishyam 3 shows Georgekutty and his family trying to move on. However, the case refuses to leave them, with people still questioning what really happened. The story will dig deeper into Georgekutty's mind, exploring not just his intelligence and survival instinct but also the immense emotional burden he has been carrying for several years. The film will be released in theaters on May 21.
Production insights
Cast and crew of 'Drishyam 3'
Mohanlal will reprise his role as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3, along with Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. Veena Nandakumar joins the cast in a new role as a journalist determined to uncover the truth behind the case. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.
Career highlights
Mohanlal's other upcoming films
Mohanlal was recently seen in Patriot, a spy action thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi and Rajiv Menon in key roles. Next, he will headline Athimanoharam, a cop action-comedy directed by Tharun Moorthy. It also stars Meera Jasmine as the female lead and marks the second collaboration between Mohanlal and Moorthy after the blockbuster Thudarum.