Jaideep Ahlawat gets candid about 'Drishyam 3' reunion with Ajay
What's the story
Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the antagonist in Drishyam: The Conclusion, has opened up about his reunion with Ajay Devgn after their first collaboration in Aakrosh (2010). Speaking to Variety India, he said it feels like a "full-circle moment." "I think about the person I was when I did Aakrosh and the person I am today. That's where the real distance is," he added.
Career evolution
'I come to the same actor with a completely different...'
Ahlawat further elaborated on his growth as an actor since Aakrosh.
He said, "When I did Aakrosh, I was entering the industry and, honestly, I was still learning how to occupy space on a film set."
"Today, I come to the same actor with a completely different understanding of my own craft."
He added, "So to be opposite Ajay sir now, in a film where our characters are essentially testing each other, has a different meaning."
Acting inspiration
'What has remained remarkably consistent with Ajay sir...'
Ahlawat also spoke about his admiration for Devgn's acting style.
He said, "What has remained remarkably consistent with Ajay sir is his economy."
"He doesn't seem interested in showing the audience that he is acting."
"He trusts the scene. He trusts the character. And he trusts the audience enough to let them discover what's happening rather than explaining everything to them."
Film overview
About 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
Drishyam: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, features Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, who is pitted against SP Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar (Ahlawat).
The film also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Mrunal Jadhav, and Ishita Dutta in key roles.
The film is set to release on October 2.