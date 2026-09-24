Jaideep Ahlawat gets candid about 'Drishyam 3' reunion with Ajay

Ahlawat further elaborated on his growth as an actor since Aakrosh.

He said, "When I did Aakrosh, I was entering the industry and, honestly, I was still learning how to occupy space on a film set."

"Today, I come to the same actor with a completely different understanding of my own craft."

He added, "So to be opposite Ajay sir now, in a film where our characters are essentially testing each other, has a different meaning."