Driver confirms 'The Hunt for Ben Solo' spinoff is over
Entertainment
Adam Driver has officially said goodbye to his Star Wars spinoff, The Hunt for Ben Solo.
On The Rich Eisen Show, he confirmed the project is done, saying, "Yeah. Yeah. It's over," when asked about playing Kylo Ren again.
Even though Driver and others pushed to bring back the character, Disney decided not to move forward with The Hunt for Ben Solo.
Driver says Disney rejected 2025 pitch
Driver shared that he and his team pitched the film in 2025 with Steven Soderbergh and screenwriters Rebecca Blunt and Scott Z. Burns on a script, but Disney turned it down.
He was genuinely surprised by fans' efforts (think billboards and people flying planes over Disney and things like that) but admitted, "I think the ship has sailed."