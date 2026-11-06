Driver says Mann recovering after accidental shooting in Los Angeles
Entertainment
Adam Driver says director Michael Mann is bouncing back quickly after being accidentally shot in the leg at a Los Angeles shooting range on October 31.
Despite the scare, Mann was right back at work the next day.
As Driver put it, "He's good," and "I texted him immediately, he responded, and he was at work the next day."
Driver to play villain 'Heat 2'
The two are gearing up to start Heat 2, a prequel and a sequel to Mann's iconic 1995 film Heat, with Driver set to play the new villain Otis Wardell.
While there's no release date yet for Heat 2, you can catch Driver soon: his movie Paper Tiger drops November 13.