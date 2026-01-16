'Drives me mad': Shabana Azmi on Javed Akhtar's quirky habit
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar just did their first-ever ad together, and it turns out their off-screen dynamic is just as real.
Azmi joked that while she's always moving around at home, Akhtar barely leaves his seat—"He (Javed Akhtar) doesn't move from his seat, which drives me mad. He complains that I am always moving around the house and incapable of sitting still!" she shared.
Their chemistry—on screen and off
Fans loved their natural vibe in the commercial, thanks to some playful improvising. Azmi even called Akhtar her soulmate.
Married since 1984, they say staying busy (and rarely meeting) actually keeps things fresh and friendly between them.
For Akhtar, mutual respect is key: "Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses. Kahin aap ko push bhi karna padega, magar push aap equal ko kar rahe hain (Sometimes you have to push her, but you should always remember that she is your equal)."
Friendship at the core
Both come from poetic backgrounds in Uttar Pradesh and see each other as best friends—a bond that's helped them stay strong over decades, no matter how packed their schedules get.