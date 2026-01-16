'Drives me mad': Shabana Azmi on Javed Akhtar's quirky habit

Their chemistry—on screen and off

Fans loved their natural vibe in the commercial, thanks to some playful improvising. Azmi even called Akhtar her soulmate.

Married since 1984, they say staying busy (and rarely meeting) actually keeps things fresh and friendly between them.

For Akhtar, mutual respect is key: "Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses. Kahin aap ko push bhi karna padega, magar push aap equal ko kar rahe hain (Sometimes you have to push her, but you should always remember that she is your equal)."