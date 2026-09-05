Druckmann, Naughty Dog absent from 'The Last of Us' S3
Neil Druckmann, co-creator and writer on the HBO series and studio head at Naughty Dog, has confirmed that he and his studio Naughty Dog are no longer involved with Season three.
In his own words: "I wasn't involved in shaping this season's creative direction, and Naughty Dog did not have a creative role in the direction of this season."
Druckmann is now focusing on new projects at Naughty Dog, including the game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
Dever-led season spotlights Seraphites, returning cast
Season three shifts its spotlight to Abby Anderson (played by Kaitlyn Dever) and dives deeper into the Seraphites's cult storyline.
Fan favorites like Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, and Jeffrey Wright are back. Jorge Lendeborg Jr. steps in as Manny, while Peter Sarsgaard joins as Amon, the Seraphites's leader, alongside Jason Ritter and Clea DuVall in key roles.
HBO hints this could be the final season, so expect some big moments ahead.