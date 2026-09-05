Druckmann, Naughty Dog absent from 'The Last of Us' S3

Neil Druckmann, co-creator and writer on the HBO series and studio head at Naughty Dog, has confirmed that he and his studio Naughty Dog are no longer involved with Season three.

In his own words: "I wasn't involved in shaping this season's creative direction, and Naughty Dog did not have a creative role in the direction of this season."

Druckmann is now focusing on new projects at Naughty Dog, including the game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.