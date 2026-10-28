'Big Brother' alum Amber Siyavus's death: Drugs found near body?

Siyavus's aunt told investigators that the former reality star returned to Las Vegas from Michigan on October 4 to visit her mother.

She first noticed Siyavus lying sideways in bed around 7:00am but thought nothing of it and went back to sleep.

When she checked again around 11:00am, however, Siyavus was still unresponsive and cold to the touch, prompting her to call police.

She was pronounced dead at 1:40pm.