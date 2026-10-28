'Big Brother' alum Amber Siyavus's death: Drugs found near body?
What's the story
Amber Siyavus, 46, a contestant on Big Brother Season 8, was found dead in her Las Vegas home earlier this month. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that they responded to a home on October 9 after the reality star was discovered unresponsive in a bedroom. Near her body, officers found a white powder substance and drug paraphernalia, including a snorting straw and lighter, reported TMZ.
Discovery details
Multiple substances found at the scene
Upon moving Siyavus's body, investigators discovered aluminum foil with burnt residue and a small plastic bag containing white powder underneath her.
Numerous prescription pills were also found in her luggage.
Additionally, four Narcan sprays, which are used to reverse opioid overdoses, were discovered at the scene.
However, the connection between these substances and her death remains unconfirmed by authorities.
Family insight
Aunt thought Siyavus was sleeping
Siyavus's aunt told investigators that the former reality star returned to Las Vegas from Michigan on October 4 to visit her mother.
She first noticed Siyavus lying sideways in bed around 7:00am but thought nothing of it and went back to sleep.
When she checked again around 11:00am, however, Siyavus was still unresponsive and cold to the touch, prompting her to call police.
She was pronounced dead at 1:40pm.
Past struggles
She had previously attended rehab for heroin and pills
The police report also revealed that Siyavus had a history of substance use.
Her aunt disclosed that she had previously attended rehab for heroin and unidentified pills.
However, she was unaware of any suicidal thoughts from her niece.
The official cause and manner of Siyavus's death remain undisclosed as investigations continue.
Meanwhile, Siyavus rose to fame after appearing on the eighth season of Big Brother in 2007.