D'Souza calls Vijay's election win huge moment for Tamil Nadu
Entertainment
Genelia D'Souza is all praise for Thalapathy Vijay after his recent election victory, calling it a huge moment for Tamil Nadu.
She told India Today the win reflects how much people trust Vijay's leadership and vision, adding, "His victory is a win for the people of Tamil Nadu, and I'm sure he will live up to the expectations people have from him."
D'Souza praises Vijay's dedication and rapport
Genelia also shared memories of working with Vijay in Sachein and Velayudham, describing him as genuinely dedicated to everything he does.
She said they've always had a great rapport on set and believes his move from superstar to political leader has everyone talking across South India.