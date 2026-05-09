D'Souza calls Vijay's election win huge moment for Tamil Nadu Entertainment May 09, 2026

Genelia D'Souza is all praise for Thalapathy Vijay after his recent election victory, calling it a huge moment for Tamil Nadu.

She told India Today the win reflects how much people trust Vijay's leadership and vision, adding, "His victory is a win for the people of Tamil Nadu, and I'm sure he will live up to the expectations people have from him."