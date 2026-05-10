Dua Lipa sues Samsung for using her image without consent

Pop sensation Dua Lipa has slapped a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung Electronics for allegedly using her likeness without consent. The complaint, filed on Friday, accuses the tech giant of featuring Lipa's images on TV cardboard packaging since 2025, reported Variety. When she discovered this, the singer demanded an immediate cessation of the unauthorized use but claims that Samsung was "dismissive and callous" in response to her request.

Legal details 'Ms. Lipa did not allow this use' The lawsuit states, "Ms. Lipa's face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever." "Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use." The complaint also alleges that Samsung profited from the impression that Lipa endorsed their product when she did not.

Additional evidence Evidence included in the complaint The complaint also includes evidence that Lipa owns the copyright to the image used on Samsung's packaging, which was taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024. It further quoted comments from fans on X (formerly Twitter) who claimed they bought Samsung TVs because of Lipa's supposed endorsement. The suit also highlights that Lipa has built a "premium brand" and is "highly selective" about product endorsements.

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