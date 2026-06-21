Dua Lipa dazzles as Chanel bride in Sicily wedding photos
What's the story
Dua Lipa has finally revealed her stunning bridal look from her dreamy wedding to Callum Turner in Sicily. The singer shared a series of enchanting photos on Instagram on Saturday, captioned "Mr & Mrs." Following their civil wedding in London in May, the couple recently remarried at Villa Valguarnera, an 18th-century mansion known as "little Versailles."
Bridal look
Lipa wore a custom Chanel gown
For the main ceremony, Lipa stunned in a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown designed by Matthieu Blazy. The dress had a dramatic low-back silhouette, intricate crystal and feather embellishments, and a sweeping two-meter train with delicate feathers. She completed her breathtaking look with a feather-trimmed headpiece, an embroidered six-meter veil, and custom white satin pumps by Massaro.
Dress details
The dress was handcrafted in Paris
The gown was handcrafted at Chanel's legendary ateliers on Rue Cambon in Paris. It was embellished with 4,80,000 hand-sewn beads by Atelier Montex, intricate trompe-l'oeil jewel embroidery created by Lesage that took over 1,155 hours to complete, and 25,000 carefully applied feathers by Lemarie. Her veil also featured hand-embroidered beads, feathers, and hand-cut organza appliqués.
Groom's attire
Turner's classic black tuxedo perfectly complemented Lipa's bridal look
Standing next to her, Turner redefined timeless elegance in a classic black tuxedo. His outfit included satin lapels, a crisp white shirt, and a sleek black bow tie with a subtle red floral boutonniere. The couple first sparked romance rumors in early 2024 after attending an afterparty for Masters of the Air together in London. They later made their relationship Instagram official and confirmed their engagement in mid-2025.