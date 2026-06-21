Dua Lipa dazzles as Chanel bride in Sicily wedding photos

Groom's attire

Turner's classic black tuxedo perfectly complemented Lipa's bridal look

Standing next to her, Turner redefined timeless elegance in a classic black tuxedo. His outfit included satin lapels, a crisp white shirt, and a sleek black bow tie with a subtle red floral boutonniere. The couple first sparked romance rumors in early 2024 after attending an afterparty for Masters of the Air together in London. They later made their relationship Instagram official and confirmed their engagement in mid-2025.