Dubai-based brand Trillionaire to debut at Milan Fashion Week
Trillionaire, a luxury streetwear brand from Dubai founded by a Sikh designer, is set to showcase its "Formally Streetwear" collection at Milan Fashion Week this September.
After making waves at New York Fashion Week last year, the brand's Milan debut highlights a big moment for Indian-led fashion on the global stage.
'Formally Streetwear' collection
The new collection blends sharp formal tailoring with laid-back streetwear vibes, drawing inspiration from a Sikh designer's heritage and Dubai's multicultural energy.
Trillionaire focuses on stories of resilience in its designs.
Trillionaire's journey and impact
Trillionaire's quick rise—from New York to Milan—shows how it's shaking up luxury fashion and opening doors for Indian creativity worldwide.
The brand stands out for merging tradition with innovation and challenging what luxury streetwear can look like.