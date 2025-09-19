Dubai-based brand Trillionaire to debut at Milan Fashion Week

The new collection blends sharp formal tailoring with laid-back streetwear vibes, drawing inspiration from a Sikh designer's heritage and Dubai 's multicultural energy. Trillionaire focuses on stories of resilience in its designs.

Trillionaire's journey and impact

Trillionaire's quick rise—from New York to Milan—shows how it's shaking up luxury fashion and opening doors for Indian creativity worldwide.

The brand stands out for merging tradition with innovation and challenging what luxury streetwear can look like.