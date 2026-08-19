Dubey jokingly proposes marriage to Singh on JioHotstar's 'Bhojpuri Bawaal'

The mood shifted when Dubey asked Singh if he ever feels lonely.

He admitted he sometimes feels empty despite his mother's support, adding, "I also just want to settle down so that this emptiness ends and I don't feel lonely. The rest is in Mahadev's hands."

Dubey also cleared up old rumors about marrying Dinesh Lal Yadav (she says they're just good friends).

She shared that her own "wedding fever" comes from wanting to become a mom someday.