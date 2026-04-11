Dubey praises Kapoor's soft energy and aura in 'Ramayana'

'Ramayana' cast VFX music release dates

Ramayana features an impressive lineup: Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, with Dubey and Sunny Deol playing Lakshman and Hanuman.

The film boasts Oscar-winning VFX from DNEG and music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

With a reported ₹4,000 crore budget, it drops worldwide this Diwali in two parts; the sequel is set for Diwali 2027.