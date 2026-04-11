Dubey praises Kapoor's soft energy and aura in 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, has praised Ranbir Kapoor for bringing a "soft energy" and "incredible aura" to Lord Ram.
Dubey shared that Ranbir's commitment and graceful presence on set really stand out, adding a fresh vibe to the ongoing debates about the film's casting.
'Ramayana' cast VFX music release dates
Ramayana features an impressive lineup: Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, with Dubey and Sunny Deol playing Lakshman and Hanuman.
The film boasts Oscar-winning VFX from DNEG and music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
With a reported ₹4,000 crore budget, it drops worldwide this Diwali in two parts; the sequel is set for Diwali 2027.