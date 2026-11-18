Dubey says 'surrender' helped embody Lakshman in 'Ramayana: Part 1'
Ravie Dubey, who plays Lord Lakshman in Ramayana: Part 1, says "surrender" was his secret to bringing the loyal and thoughtful character to life.
He leaned on personal experiences to make Lakshman's sense of duty feel real, and shared that fully immersing himself, even taking in more of what's happening through Sargun's eyes than his own, helped him connect deeply.
Dubey calls Lakshman role career defining
Dubey calls playing Lakshman a "career-defining moment," especially since it challenged him to be truly sincere.
He credits director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for giving Lakshman more depth and independence.
The film's strong performances and direction have earned both Dubey and the movie plenty of praise from fans and industry folks alike.