Dubey warns after Singh massages Gill in 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
Things got a little awkward in the Bigg Boss 20 house when Amrapali Dubey pointed out the physical closeness between contestants ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh) and Love Gill.
After Singh gave Gill a massage that went under her shirt, Dubey chatted with Gill about how their actions might look to others.
Singh admits possessiveness, Hiranandani will handle
Dubey gently reminded Gill to be mindful, saying that such moments could affect their partners waiting outside.
While Singh has called his bond with Gill sibling-like, he's also admitted to feeling possessive, which fans noticed, especially since his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani is outside the show.
For now, Hiranandani says she'll handle things privately.
Meanwhile, viewers are buzzing about where this friendship might go next.