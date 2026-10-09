Dubey warns after Singh massages Gill in 'Bigg Boss 20'

Dubey gently reminded Gill to be mindful, saying that such moments could affect their partners waiting outside.

While Singh has called his bond with Gill sibling-like, he's also admitted to feeling possessive, which fans noticed, especially since his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani is outside the show.

For now, Hiranandani says she'll handle things privately.

Meanwhile, viewers are buzzing about where this friendship might go next.