Duff lands 1st Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in South Caicos
Entertainment
Hilary Duff just landed her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, announced today (May 12, 2026).
She's featured in a white Oye swimsuit on South Caicos, definitely a big moment for the actor-singer.
Duff speaks openly about body positivity
At 38, Duff is embracing new milestones: she recently released her sixth album (her first in over 10 years), has a world tour starting next month, and continues to speak openly about body positivity after motherhood.
As she put it after her Women's Health shoot: "I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through."
Also sharing this year's SI cover are Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, and Nicole Williams English.