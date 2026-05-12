Duff lands 1st Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in South Caicos

Duff speaks openly about body positivity

At 38, Duff is embracing new milestones: she recently released her sixth album (her first in over 10 years), has a world tour starting next month, and continues to speak openly about body positivity after motherhood.

As she put it after her Women's Health shoot: "I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through."

Also sharing this year's SI cover are Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, and Nicole Williams English.