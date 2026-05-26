Duff makes 1st American Music Awards appearance since 2005
Entertainment
Hilary Duff just made her first American Music Awards appearance since 2005, stepping out in a metallic silver gown and rocking her signature blonde hair.
The 38-year-old looked relaxed and confident, bringing a fresh vibe to the event after 21 years away.
American Music Awards featured major performances
The 52nd AMAs in Las Vegas featured a stacked lineup of presenters: Duff joined stars like John Legend and Paula Abdul.
Performances from Maluma, Twenty One Pilots, and Karol G kept things lively.
Duff's return capped off a milestone year: she landed her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, dropped her new album luck...or something, and hit the road with her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour after more than 10 years off live music.