Duff makes 1st American Music Awards appearance since 2005

American Music Awards featured major performances

The 52nd AMAs in Las Vegas featured a stacked lineup of presenters: Duff joined stars like John Legend and Paula Abdul.

Performances from Maluma, Twenty One Pilots, and Karol G kept things lively.

Duff's return capped off a milestone year: she landed her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, dropped her new album luck...or something, and hit the road with her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour after more than 10 years off live music.