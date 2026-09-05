Dugal of 'Mirzapur' urges Bollywood to use intimacy coordinators
Rasika Dugal, known for her role in Mirzapur, is speaking up about why Bollywood needs intimacy coordinators on set.
She says these professionals are key for making sure intimate scenes are handled with respect, kind of like how choreographers or fight masters guide actors through tough moves.
According to Dugal, intimacy coordinators help actors feel very comfortable and make sure everyone's concerns are properly taken care of.
Dugal recalls no coordinators on 'Mirzapur'
Dugal shared that when she filmed Mirzapur season one, there were no intimacy coordinators in India yet, but her directors took time to talk through her concerns and made sure she felt comfortable.
Now that more productions are including these coordinators, she feels things have made a world of difference for actors' safety and well-being.