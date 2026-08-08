Duggars welcome 4th child and share Instagram family photos
Jeremiah Duggar (from reality TV fame) and his wife Hannah just welcomed baby number four.
They shared the happy news on Instagram with sweet photos of their newest arrival alongside big sisters Brynley, Brielle, and Emery.
The couple kept things a little mysterious (no name or gender reveal yet) but wrote, "Life feels busier than ever, yet we find ourselves trying to slow down to just soak in these days with our littles."
Duggars announced pregnancy Christmas 2024
Jeremiah and Hannah have been expanding their crew since getting engaged in January 2022.
Their third daughter Emery arrived in May 2025, and they actually announced this latest pregnancy on Christmas 2024 with an adorable family photo (and a tiny pink crochet shoe).
Fun fact: Jeremiah went public about dating Hannah in late 2021 and quickly proposed, sharing that "getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible!"