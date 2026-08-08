Duggars welcome 4th child and share Instagram family photos

Jeremiah Duggar (from reality TV fame) and his wife Hannah just welcomed baby number four.

They shared the happy news on Instagram with sweet photos of their newest arrival alongside big sisters Brynley, Brielle, and Emery.

The couple kept things a little mysterious (no name or gender reveal yet) but wrote, "Life feels busier than ever, yet we find ourselves trying to slow down to just soak in these days with our littles."