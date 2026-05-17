Duhamel shares photos introducing daughter Rocca de Leon on Instagram
Entertainment
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari just introduced their newest family member, Rocca de Leon Duhamel.
The actor shared the happy news on Instagram, posting adorable photos of baby Rocca meeting her big brother, Shepherd, and some sweet family moments in the hospital.
Duhamel excited to meet daughter
Duhamel has been looking forward to having a daughter, saying, "I cannot wait to meet her."
He also talked about how his kids each have their own interests: Shepherd loves cars, while Axl, his son with Fergie, is all about sports.
The family seems pretty excited to welcome Rocca!