Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan joins hands with Sampath Nandi for new Telugu film
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan is set for another Telugu movie, teaming up with director Sampath Nandi for a commercial drama expected to be produced by People Media Factory (the folks behind Prabhas's "The Raja Saab").
What pulled Dulquer in? He was genuinely impressed by the script and the character arc Nandi had crafted.
Why does this matter?
Dulquer's last Telugu outing, "Lucky Bhaskar," was a box office hit, so expectations are high. This project also marks another big move for Sampath Nandi, known for his hit "Racha."
Shooting is anticipated to begin soon—so if you're into cross-industry collabs or just love seeing your favorite stars try something new, this one's worth keeping an eye on.