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Home / News / Entertainment News / Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' opens strong despite canceled shows
Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' opens strong despite canceled shows
'I'm Game' box office collection

Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' opens strong despite canceled shows

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 04, 2026
11:06 am
What's the story

The Malayalam film I'm Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has made a strong debut at the box office. The movie raked in an India net collection of ₹5.05 crore on its opening day across 2,714 shows, as per Sacnilk. This impressive start sets a solid foundation for the film's performance in its release markets.

Multilingual success

'I'm Game' grossed over ₹10 crore worldwide on Day 1

The opening day earnings of I'm Game include revenue from its Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil versions. The film's India gross collection stood at ₹5.9 crore on the first day itself.

The movie also had a significant contribution from international markets, with an overseas gross collection of ₹5 crore on Day 1 alone. This brings the worldwide gross to a whopping ₹10.9 crore!

Regional dominance

Kerala tops the chart for 'I'm Game' on Day 1

The Malayalam version of I'm Game was the biggest contributor to the film's Day 1 earnings in India, raking in ₹4.3 crore from 1,787 shows.

The Telugu version followed with ₹65 lakh from 776 shows and an overall occupancy of 35.03%.

The Hindi release earned ₹10 lakh from 151 shows on its opening day with a recorded overall occupancy of 15.29%.

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Star comeback

More about 'I'm Game'

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game marks Salmaan's major comeback to Mollywood after a three-year hiatus.

The film revolves around a fearless gambler who trusts luck over everything else.

Many across Kerala, Chennai, and Hyderabad reported technical glitches and canceled shows due to non-delivery of content on Day 1.

Despite mixed initial reactions on social media, the early box office numbers suggest that the movie has managed to attract a sizable audience on its opening day.

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