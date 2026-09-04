Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' opens strong despite canceled shows
What's the story
The Malayalam film I'm Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has made a strong debut at the box office. The movie raked in an India net collection of ₹5.05 crore on its opening day across 2,714 shows, as per Sacnilk. This impressive start sets a solid foundation for the film's performance in its release markets.
Multilingual success
'I'm Game' grossed over ₹10 crore worldwide on Day 1
The opening day earnings of I'm Game include revenue from its Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil versions. The film's India gross collection stood at ₹5.9 crore on the first day itself.
The movie also had a significant contribution from international markets, with an overseas gross collection of ₹5 crore on Day 1 alone. This brings the worldwide gross to a whopping ₹10.9 crore!
Regional dominance
Kerala tops the chart for 'I'm Game' on Day 1
The Malayalam version of I'm Game was the biggest contributor to the film's Day 1 earnings in India, raking in ₹4.3 crore from 1,787 shows.
The Telugu version followed with ₹65 lakh from 776 shows and an overall occupancy of 35.03%.
The Hindi release earned ₹10 lakh from 151 shows on its opening day with a recorded overall occupancy of 15.29%.
Star comeback
More about 'I'm Game'
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game marks Salmaan's major comeback to Mollywood after a three-year hiatus.
The film revolves around a fearless gambler who trusts luck over everything else.
Many across Kerala, Chennai, and Hyderabad reported technical glitches and canceled shows due to non-delivery of content on Day 1.
Despite mixed initial reactions on social media, the early box office numbers suggest that the movie has managed to attract a sizable audience on its opening day.