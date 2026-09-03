Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' faces technical chaos on premiere day
What's the story
Dulquer Salmaan's latest film, I'm Game, was released on Thursday. However, the film is facing a rocky start with several reports of technical glitches and canceled shows. The movie marks Salmaan's return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha (2023) underperformed at the box office. Despite initial excitement over ticket sales, issues such as content delays and sound problems are now threatening its performance.
Technical glitches
No sound and stuck frames in Kerala screenings
Multiple social media users have reported technical issues during screenings of I'm Game.
One X user shared videos from a Kerala theater, highlighting problems such as no sound and stuck frames. The user wrote in Malayalam, "Good start. No sound and stuck. Is this the only delay here?"
Another video showed the audience complaining loudly as the film's interval scene played right after the intro scene.
Content delays
Content delivery issues reported across multiple languages
Content delivery issues have also been reported for the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions of I'm Game.
An X user working at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad highlighted problems with content delivery and show cancelations, stating that the Malayalam version was playing as per schedule but without subtitles.
The owner of Vettri Theatres in Chennai echoed similar concerns about the lack of confirmed subtitles for their 9:00am show.
Twitter Post
Many questioned why makers lock premieres if content isn't ready
This is a request to every film-maker and production house: please never announce a release date if you’re unsure whether the content will be ready. Focus on creating and completing your movie on time and send your raw files for mastering at least a week in advance.— Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) September 3, 2026
The… https://t.co/ayVVSXFcy4
Box office impact
Box office collection affected by glitches, dead advance bookings
The technical glitches and content delivery issues are expected to impact I'm Game's box office performance.
On Tuesday, when advance bookings opened, many users were impressed with ticket sales. However, as reports of dead bookings circulated, concerns grew.
One post stated: "After the initial firing, advance bookings are completely dead right now."
As per Sacnilk, I'm Game has earned ₹75L till 1:00pm from 999 shows in India with an occupancy of 31.5%.
Release postponement
Everything to know about 'I'm Game'
I'm Game was initially scheduled for an Onam release, clashing with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa and Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, the release was later postponed from August 20 to September 3.
The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who also co-wrote the script with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker, and Bilal Moidu. It is produced by Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films.