'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' trailer: Dulquer encourages Satvika's astronaut dreams
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan, was released on Monday. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, November 20. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the story revolves around a young woman Kalpana's dream of pursuing a career in aerospace and becoming an astronaut, with Salmaan's character Krishna as her biggest supporter.
Trailer insights
What the trailer showed
The two-minute-27-second trailer introduces us to Kalpana, a young woman (Satvika Veeravalli) with dreams of pursuing a career in aerospace and becoming an astronaut.
The story follows her journey as she faces various obstacles in pursuit of her ambition.
Salmaan's character Krishna is seen as her unwavering support, helping her navigate these challenges and encouraging her to achieve the future she envisions.
Cast details
Shruti Haasan plays a pivotal role, too
While most dismiss Kalpana's dream, a character played by Shruti Haasan seems to see potential in her and Krishna.
However, their team fails to deliver, leading to various clashes and tragedies. How Kalpana will end up soaring toward her space ambitions will be explored in the movie.
The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema, and Lightbox Media banners.