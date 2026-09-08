Dunaway and Peltz Beckham win Kineo Awards, 'Prima' stars

The ceremony on September 5 saw Peltz Beckham arrive in a bold purple Balenciaga gown with husband Brooklyn Beckham before switching to vintage Armani Prive.

Dunaway walked the red carpet in classic Ralph Lauren, later changing into a beige suit.

At the press conference, Dunaway called Peltz Beckham "talented," while Peltz Beckham described working with Dunaway as an "I am so excited to be here and I am so excited to be sitting here next to the iconic Faye Dunaway," and called her iconic.