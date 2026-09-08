Dunaway and Peltz Beckham win Kineo Awards, 'Prima' stars
Faye Dunaway, 85, and Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, just won big at the Venice Film Festival, both earning Kineo Awards.
The two star in Prima, an upcoming movie about a determined ballerina (Peltz Beckham) and her strict grandmother (Dunaway).
Dunaway received a lifetime achievement honor, while Peltz Beckham was named a rising star.
Dunaway and Peltz Beckham exchange praise
The ceremony on September 5 saw Peltz Beckham arrive in a bold purple Balenciaga gown with husband Brooklyn Beckham before switching to vintage Armani Prive.
Dunaway walked the red carpet in classic Ralph Lauren, later changing into a beige suit.
At the press conference, Dunaway called Peltz Beckham "talented," while Peltz Beckham described working with Dunaway as an "I am so excited to be here and I am so excited to be sitting here next to the iconic Faye Dunaway," and called her iconic.