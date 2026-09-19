What was 'Barely Breathing' singer Duncan Sheik's cause of death?
What's the story
Duncan Sheik, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter behind the 1996 hit Barely Breathing, has died at 56. His mother confirmed to the New York Times that he passed away on Thursday night (local time) from heart failure leading to cardiac arrest. "The world has lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater," his family wrote on Instagram Friday.
Family tribute
'He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit...'
The statement read, "Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend."
"He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him."
The post also highlighted Sheik's notable achievements, including his Grammy-nominated song Barely Breathing and the Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening.
Community support
His family thanked fans for their love and support
The statement added, "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators, and the artistic community."
"His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."
Earlier, on Wednesday, Sheik's family revealed on Instagram that he was "receiving medical care" and was in "critical but stable condition."
Career highlights
More on the late singer-songwriter
Sheik rose to fame with Barely Breathing, which got him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 1998.
He also wrote the 2006 musical Spring Awakening with Steven Sater, winning Tonys for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.
His ninth studio album, Claptrap, was released in 2022.
He is survived by his wife Nora Ariffin and daughter Inez.