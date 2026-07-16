'Dune: Part Three' footage in IMAX 70mm before 'The Odyssey'
If you want a first look at Dune: Part Three, you'll need to catch it in select IMAX 70mm theaters before Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
The official Dune account teased, "Experience exclusive footage of #DuneMovie in front of The Odyssey, only in IMAX 70mm. Get there early to not miss it."
'Dune: Part Three' IMAX trailer limited
The trailer is showing only in certain IMAX theaters across the US Canada, the UK Australia, Belgium, Czech Republic, and France, leaving some fans excited and others frustrated about missing out.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, the film brings back Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson with newcomers such as Robert Pattinson and Anya Taylor-Joy.
This will wrap up Villeneuve's trilogy when it hits theaters December 18, 2026.