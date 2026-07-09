'Dune' Part Three lands December 18, 2026, Villeneuve spotlights Chani

Chalamet calls betrayal pivotal, praises Villeneuve

Chalamet called Chani's betrayal at the end of Part Two a pivotal moment and praised Villeneuve's storytelling for tying everything together.

He also shared that filming this final chapter felt personal and nostalgic, especially since Villeneuve pushed to finish all three movies without long breaks, kind of like how Lord of the Rings was made.

Expect more emotional depth from Zendaya as Chani, with this film drawing inspiration from Herbert's Dune Messiah.