'Dune' Part Three lands December 18, 2026, Villeneuve spotlights Chani
The Dune saga is back with Part Three, landing in theaters December 18, 2026.
This time, director Denis Villeneuve puts his own spin on Frank Herbert's classic story, shifting the spotlight to Chani (Zendaya) after Paul (Timothee Chalamet) enters a political marriage with Princess Irulan.
The new trailer hints at big changes and deeper emotions as the trilogy heads toward its conclusion.
Chalamet calls betrayal pivotal, praises Villeneuve
Chalamet called Chani's betrayal at the end of Part Two a pivotal moment and praised Villeneuve's storytelling for tying everything together.
He also shared that filming this final chapter felt personal and nostalgic, especially since Villeneuve pushed to finish all three movies without long breaks, kind of like how Lord of the Rings was made.
Expect more emotional depth from Zendaya as Chani, with this film drawing inspiration from Herbert's Dune Messiah.