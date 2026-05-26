'Dune Part Two' hits Netflix with Chalamet and Zendaya returning
Dune Part Two just landed on Netflix, so you can finally catch the epic sequel from director Denis Villeneuve.
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya return as Paul Atriedes and Chani, leading the Fremen against House Harkonnen in a high-stakes battle for Arrakis.
If you're into action, adventure, and some seriously cool sci-fi world-building, this one's worth a watch.
'Dune Part Two' adapts Herbert novel
Based on Frank Herbert's classic novel and co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, the film also features Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.
Hans Zimmer's soundtrack sets the mood while Greig Fraser's cinematography brings Arrakis to life.
Dune Part Two dives deep into survival, power struggles, and cosmic drama, and the film received an outstanding response at the box office when it was released in theaters in 2024.