'Dune Part Two' hits Netflix with Chalamet and Zendaya returning

'Dune Part Two' adapts Herbert novel

Based on Frank Herbert's classic novel and co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, the film also features Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

Hans Zimmer's soundtrack sets the mood while Greig Fraser's cinematography brings Arrakis to life.

Dune Part Two dives deep into survival, power struggles, and cosmic drama, and the film received an outstanding response at the box office when it was released in theaters in 2024.