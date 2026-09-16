Dunham and Felber announce birth via surrogacy in 'Vogue'
Entertainment
Lena Dunham, best known for creating Girls, just became a mom!
She and her husband Luis Felber announced the birth of their daughter via surrogacy in Vogue on September 16, 2026.
It's a huge moment for the couple, who got married back in 2021.
Dunham discusses endometriosis and hysterectomy
Dunham has been open about her struggles with endometriosis, which led to a hysterectomy and made traditional pregnancy impossible.
She's talked about how grateful she is for support from her mom along the way.
As Lena put it, "I will say we're in the process of expanding our family in new ways."