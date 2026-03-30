Duong, 'Blue Bloods' and 'Dexter' actor, dies at 42

Duong battled alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma

Duong had been fighting a rare soft tissue cancer called alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma for over a year before passing from septic shock after going into septic shock and dying the following morning.

Beyond acting, he was active in the comedy scene, working at the Comedy Store and inspiring a benefit show last August.

Through it all, he appreciated how comedians rallied around him, once saying that comedians always have each other's backs when times are shit.