Will 'Dupahiya' return for more seasons?
What's the story
Sonam Nair, the director of the popular Prime Video series Dupahiya, has hinted that the show may continue beyond its second season. In a recent interview with India Today, she expressed optimism about extending the story into Seasons 3 and 4. "We hope so," she said when asked about future plans for Dupahiya. "One hundred per cent."
Audience impact
Makers confident about continuing the show
Nair underlined the positive reviews of Dupahiya, which have given the makers more confidence to continue the franchise.
She said, "I'm very excited because, before the first season released, there was a lot of nervousness. I wasn't sure how the show would be received."
"But now, we know what our fans want, and we've made the same show with that understanding."
Director's perspective
Nair on 'nervousness' surrounding S01
Nair admitted that the mood around Dupahiya's second season was very different from what she experienced before the first one.
She recalled, "I really hoped the first season would connect with audiences because we had so much fun making it, and we knew the show itself was fun."
"But of course, there was a lot of nervousness before it was released. I remember having palpitations during the interviews. Today, though, I'm in a much better mood."
Cast details
Everything to know about 'Dupahiya' S02
The second season of Dupahiya features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma reprising their roles.
Bhojpuri actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has also joined the cast.
Set in the fictional rural village of Dhadakpur, the show has been praised for its quirky characters and small-town charm.