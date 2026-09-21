'Dupahiya' S02 trailer out: Misadventures of Dhadakpur residents continue

The trailer of Dupahiya S02 takes us back to Dhadakpur, once known as India's only crime-free village.

The arrival of a new mobile tower on Banwari's barren land triggers rumors, superstition, and competition.

Meanwhile, Roshini is under pressure to prepare for her SSC exam with Amavas by her side.

With several obstacles and mayhem in store for the characters, viewers are left wondering if Dhadakpur can hold it together this time around.