'Dupahiya' S02 trailer out: Misadventures of Dhadakpur residents continue
What's the story
Prime Video has dropped the trailer for the second season of its original Hindi series Dupahiya. The show, set to premiere on October 1, 2026, continues the story from where it left off in Season 1. Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under Bombay Film Cartel LLP, Dupahiya S02 promises more chaos and comedic misadventures in Dhadakpur.
Cast details
New face joins the ensemble cast
The second season of Dupahiya brings back an ensemble star cast including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma. New to the team is Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua).
The trailer gives a glimpse into their characters as they navigate through the new troubles and twists that come their way in Dhadakpur.
Plot overview
Trailer promises more madness in Dhadakpur
The trailer of Dupahiya S02 takes us back to Dhadakpur, once known as India's only crime-free village.
The arrival of a new mobile tower on Banwari's barren land triggers rumors, superstition, and competition.
Meanwhile, Roshini is under pressure to prepare for her SSC exam with Amavas by her side.
With several obstacles and mayhem in store for the characters, viewers are left wondering if Dhadakpur can hold it together this time around.
Behind-the-scenes insights
Nair and Rao open up about the show
Nair, the director of Dupahiya, expressed her excitement about the new season. She said, "Dupahiya holds a special place in my heart...I am confident that season two will be received with the same enthusiasm."
Rao, who reprises his role as Banwari Jha, also shared his thoughts on the series. He said, "Season two promises more chaos, more surprises and, of course, the same warmth and humor that audiences connected with in the first season."
Series essence
'It finds humor in the most ordinary moments'
Shahane, who plays Pushplata in Dupahiya, said she was excited to return for the second season.
She said, "What I enjoy about this series is that it finds humor in the most ordinary moments while keeping its characters grounded and real."
Raghuvanshi, who returns as Roshni, added that the show explores comedy in a unique way and every actor brings something different to the table.