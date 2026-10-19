Durga Puja in Kolkata honors Kumar with centenary tributes
This year, Kolkata's Durga Puja is honoring iconic Bengali actor Uttam Kumar on his centenary. Bhabanipur Mahapuja Samity has set up Mahapuja-e Mahanayak, featuring rare family photographs sourced from his personal album, including a photograph of him at age two.
Over at Samaj Sebi Sangha in Ballygunge, the pandal is now a retro cinema hall straight out of the 1960s and 1970s.
Karunamoyee displays 201 Kumar posters
Karunamoyee F Block Sarbojanin created a corridor lined with posters from 201 of Kumar's films, tracing his career and life in Kolkata.
Naktala Nabapally went all in too, with banners showing classic movie scenes, a live stage adaptation of Mouchak, and even a medley of his hit songs.
These creative tributes took nearly a year to plan, showing just how much Uttam Kumar still means to Bengali cinema fans today.