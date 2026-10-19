Durga Puja in Kolkata honors Kumar with centenary tributes

This year, Kolkata's Durga Puja is honoring iconic Bengali actor Uttam Kumar on his centenary. Bhabanipur Mahapuja Samity has set up Mahapuja-e Mahanayak, featuring rare family photographs sourced from his personal album, including a photograph of him at age two.

Over at Samaj Sebi Sangha in Ballygunge, the pandal is now a retro cinema hall straight out of the 1960s and 1970s.