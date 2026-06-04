Durga says she earned 'Maa Behen' role through auditions
Dharna Durga, fresh off her Netflix streaming debut in Maa Behen, weighed in on the influencer casting debate.
She made it clear her role wasn't handed to her because of social media fame: she earned it through auditions and feedback.
"For this, I gave the audition. I gave one round in Delhi and then here in front of sir (director Suresh Triveni). So, I never felt like that because I passed that whole process, took feedback from sir and did everything. So, it never felt like that."
Durga praises Dixit's warmth
Landing Maa Behen was a huge milestone for Durga, who stars alongside Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.
She described working with Dixit as both surreal and inspiring, initially intimidating but ultimately uplifting thanks to Dixit's warmth.
The film is now streaming on Netflix if you want to check it out.