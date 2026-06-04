Durga says she earned 'Maa Behen' role through auditions Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Dharna Durga, fresh off her Netflix streaming debut in Maa Behen, weighed in on the influencer casting debate.

She made it clear her role wasn't handed to her because of social media fame: she earned it through auditions and feedback.

"For this, I gave the audition. I gave one round in Delhi and then here in front of sir (director Suresh Triveni). So, I never felt like that because I passed that whole process, took feedback from sir and did everything. So, it never felt like that."