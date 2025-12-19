'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi' review: A charming yet flawed tale
"Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi" is a lighthearted family drama set in Varanasi, where Murli (Vyom Yadav) can only marry his girlfriend Mehak if he first finds a new bride for his widowed father, Durlabh (Sanjay Mishra).
The film follows Murli's quirky matchmaking attempts, from awkward events to astrology sessions, and throws in some nostalgia as Durlabh reconnects with his old flame Babita (Mahima Chaudhry).
What works—and what doesn't
The movie shines with its warm humor and heartfelt performances—especially from Mishra and Chaudhry—and the visuals really capture the vibe of Varanasi.
But the story feels uneven, with some characters and plotlines underdeveloped.
It's an easy watch for its laughs and charm, but don't expect deep storytelling or big emotional payoffs.