'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi' review: A charming yet flawed tale Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

"Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi" is a lighthearted family drama set in Varanasi, where Murli (Vyom Yadav) can only marry his girlfriend Mehak if he first finds a new bride for his widowed father, Durlabh (Sanjay Mishra).

The film follows Murli's quirky matchmaking attempts, from awkward events to astrology sessions, and throws in some nostalgia as Durlabh reconnects with his old flame Babita (Mahima Chaudhry).