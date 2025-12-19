Jaya Bachchan calls out paparazzi: "Zero relationship" and questions their professionalism
At a recent event, veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan didn't hold back on her feelings about the paparazzi, saying she has a "zero" relationship with them.
She questioned their professionalism and education, remarking, "They think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want."
Her comments quickly got people talking.
Industry reacts: Mixed views on boundaries
Jaya's remarks sparked mixed reactions. Actor Huma Qureshi pointed out that celebs sometimes invite photographers for publicity but also called for clear boundaries.
Meanwhile, Sunita Ahuja (Govinda's wife) understood Jaya's frustration, saying constant intrusion can get on anyone's nerves.
Not her 1st run-in with the media
Jaya Bachchan has had tense moments with the paparazzi before, often expressing her discomfort and criticism toward their behavior.
Quick intro: Who is Jaya Bachchan?
A celebrated Bollywood actor from the '70s and a Samajwadi Party MP, Jaya debuted in Guddi (1971) and starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in classics like Zanjeer and Abhimaan.