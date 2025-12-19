Jaya Bachchan calls out paparazzi: "Zero relationship" and questions their professionalism Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

At a recent event, veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan didn't hold back on her feelings about the paparazzi, saying she has a "zero" relationship with them.

She questioned their professionalism and education, remarking, "They think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want."

Her comments quickly got people talking.