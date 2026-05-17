Dutt acquires 'Khal Nayak' rights while Khan follows suit
Bollywood stars are snapping up the rights to their classic films, hoping to cash in on nostalgia with remakes, sequels, and new licensing deals.
Sanjay Dutt acquired the rights to his 1993 hit Khal Nayak for a fresh take with Jio Studios and Aspect Entertainment.
Shah Rukh Khan is doing something similar with fan favorites like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and One 2 Ka 4.
Rights sales provide immediate liquidity
Producers can gain immediate liquidity by selling film rights without extra costs, while actors benefit from their lasting popularity, making these old movies valuable again.
Even though ownership can be messy between producers, distributors, and music labels, these classics still attract viewers on streaming platforms and open up new ways to earn through catalog licensing and franchise extensions.