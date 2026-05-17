Dutt acquires 'Khal Nayak' rights while Khan follows suit Entertainment May 17, 2026

Bollywood stars are snapping up the rights to their classic films, hoping to cash in on nostalgia with remakes, sequels, and new licensing deals.

Sanjay Dutt acquired the rights to his 1993 hit Khal Nayak for a fresh take with Jio Studios and Aspect Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan is doing something similar with fan favorites like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and One 2 Ka 4.