Dutt and Sharma team up in Khan's 'My Punjabi Nikaah'
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma are set to star together for the first time in Sohail Khan's new film, My Punjabi Nikaah.
The movie is a North India-set mix of comedy, family drama, and plenty of chaos.
Filming kicks off soon, with a later 2026 release on the cards.
Khan sets vibrant North Indian backdrop
Director Sohail Khan is crafting a vibrant North Indian backdrop with a story that aims for both laughs and heartfelt moments.
The buzz is strong thanks to Dutt and Sharma's contrasting styles: fans can look forward to fresh on-screen chemistry in this big Bollywood entertainer.