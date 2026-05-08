Dutt and Sharma team up in Khan's 'My Punjabi Nikaah' Entertainment May 08, 2026

Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma are set to star together for the first time in Sohail Khan's new film, My Punjabi Nikaah.

The movie is a North India-set mix of comedy, family drama, and plenty of chaos.

Filming kicks off soon, with a later 2026 release on the cards.