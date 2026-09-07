Dutt at Mumbai event jokes Yerwada Jail didn't teach Marathi
Entertainment
At a recent Mumbai event, Sanjay Dutt was asked by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to speak in Marathi.
Dutt laughed it off, saying, "Pratap bhai. Main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha"
The lighthearted exchange quickly made the rounds online.
Sarnaik nudges Dutt to speak Marathi
Sarnaik had just addressed the crowd in Marathi and playfully nudged Dutt to try it too.
Despite living in Mumbai for over 50 years, Dutt admitted he never really picked up the language but thanked Sarnaik for their long friendship.
On the work front, Dutt recently appeared in 7 Dogs and Aakhri Sawal.